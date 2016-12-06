Watch: Naomi Judd Reveals How Her Depression Affected Her Relationships With Daughters Ashley and Wynonna

Naomi Judd appeared in a pre-taped interview with ABC News‘ Robin Roberts Tuesday, revealing that six years ago, she began to battle a “completely debilitating and life-threatening” depression that led to time in a psych ward. The singer also noted that she tried to hide her struggles from her fans, which she has done until recently.

“They think, because they see me in rhinestones, you know, with glitter in my hair, that really is who I am. I’m sort of a fantasy ’cause I want to provide that for them,” the singer said. “But then I would come home and not leave the house for three weeks and not get outta my pajamas, not practice normal hygiene. It was really bad.”

Judd also talked about her daughters, revealing that she and daughter Ashley Judd are very alike.

“I mean, we have the same mannerisms,” Naomi said. “We both read a whole lot. We both love new places. She does acro-yoga. I do Pilates. I mean, there’s such similarities.”

As for her other daughter, Wynonna Judd, the singer shared that the two are “a little estranged from each other.”

“Wy bore the brunt of all of the mistakes I made and we talk about ’em,” Naomi said. “We’ve been through a lot of therapy together.”

“If she sees this, and I hope she does, because the smartest thing is for all of us to feel known, no matter what’s going on. Be truthful,” she continued. “I think she’ll say, ‘Good for you, Mom, for finally being willing to talk about the bad stuff.’ “

The singer wrote about her struggle depression, anxiety and panic attacks in her new book, River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope.

Naomi revealed that she wanted to open up about her illness because what she’s been through is “extreme.”

“Because it was so deep and so completely debilitating and life-threatening and because I have processed and worked so hard for these last four years,” she explained. “If I live through this, I want someone to be able to see that they can survive.”

This story first appeared at Womanista.