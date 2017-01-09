Watch: Mariah Carey Says New Year’s Eve Production Team Foiled Her Performance

Mariah Carey is finally giving insight to what happened during her New Year’s Eve Performance in Times Square.

“I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve, and in time I will. But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world,” she said via a recording on Twitter. “It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.”

She continued, “It’s not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, and thousands of people celebrating, especially when their ear monitors are not working properly.”

She went on to blame the production team for “foiling her,” calling it an “opportunity to humiliate me and all those were excited to ring in the New Year with me.”

She also announced that she will be taking a break from the spotlight following this incident. “I’m going to take a break from media moments, social media moments,” she said. “Although I’m going to fulfill my professional obligations.”

“This is an important time for me to finally take a moment for myself and to be with my loved ones and prepare for my upcoming tour in March. I just want to thank everyone for their support, thank you to all my industry friends and thank you to my Lambs, you’re always there for me. I can’t imagine life without you and you’ll always be a part of me. I can’t wait to sing for you again,” she continued.

Ryan Seacrest also spoke out about the incident saying, “It is difficult to perform in Times Square. [Carey] knows what Times Square is about. It’s complicated. Imagine every single TV outlet in the world was there. So, there’s all kinds of technical things going on.”

However, Carey’s manager didn’t like that answer. She told ET that the production company “could have cut to commercial, they could have edited the West Coast feed to make her look good.”

Although she doesn’t believe it wasn’t intentional, she believes there was sabotage involved.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com