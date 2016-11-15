Watch: Inside Jinger Duggar’s Woodland-Themed Wedding And First Kiss

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolu and her former pro soccer player hubby Jeremy Vuolu exchanged vows on Nov. 5 and ET had exclusive access to the ceremony.

“This is definitely the day that I’ve been looking forward to and waited for my whole life,” Jinger told ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In just a few hours I will see Jinger in her dress finally,” Jeremy, 29, said. “I haven’t seen it yet.”

Jinger’s dress was absolutely gorgeous. She wore a hand-beaded lace gown with a 13-foot train as she walked down the aisle with her dad, Jim Bob.

“We’re super excited,” Jinger shared. “Just can’t believe that this day is finally here.”

The couple wed at Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, in front of nearly 1,000 guests. Jeremy’s father, Chuck, officiated the wedding where Jeremy and Jinger shared their first kiss.



“First kiss was amazing,” Jinger gushed. “Right on!”

After, guests dined on pickled okra, meatballs and cheese and crackers and the newlyweds fed each other bites of a vanilla-flavored “naked cake” covered with grapes and berries. To end the evening, the couple made their exit in a vintage Jaguar.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com