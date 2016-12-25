Valerie Fairman’s Ex Reveals His Hard Efforts To Get Her Successfully Through Rehab

Valerie Fairman had a hard time trying to kick her addictions before her untimely death. Her ex-boyfriend, David Pryce recently spoke about his relationship with Fairman and how he desperately tried to get her the help she needed.

According to Pryce, when the two were living together, he came home to find her passed out on their couch. She had a lit cigarette in her hand and could have easily set the house on fire. After that, he told her he had had enough and that she needed help.

“She went in for a 28-day program, but then she ended up moving in with her sister after that. She’s ben on and off ever since. It’s just a shame,” Pryce said.

In the end, Fairman had succumbed to her addictions and was found laying unresponsive on the floor of the bathroom at a friend’s home. The was only 23-years-old when she passed away.

“She would really, really try hard but then people places and things would change that,” Pryce continued. “Just getting a phone call or being around somebody changed [her mind].”

Pryce first heard about the 16 and Pregnant stars death from her biological mother. He said that she was having a hard time telling Pryce, and he happened to hear her husband on the line encouraging her to speak up. Though the two hadn’t been dating for nearly three years, he took it really hard.

“I blamed myself. I should’ve tried harders,” Pryce said. “But I couldn’t get her to come back … There was just no way to get in touch with her and tell her that.”

Fairman’s 7-year-old daughter, Nevaeh, is currently living with Fairman’s adoptive mother.

