TV News Anchor Fired Over Startling On-Air Blooper

TV bloopers are such an inherent part of our culture that they predate the internet. Honestly, they predate even the Digital Age. As long as there has been TV, there have been live tv blooper reels. 90% of the time they’re harmless. Which is what makes the case of an Australian news anchor being fired over her on-air blooper so curious.

Natasha Exelby was an anchor on the weekend shift at ABC24 in Australia, when after a pre-packaged segment she was unprepared for the live shot to resume, which resulted in that hilarious surprise blooper.

Clearly, her bosses have the sense of humor of a dead wallaby, because they actually fired her over it.

If you’ve ever been on this thing called “the internet” before, then you know that reporters have had WAY worse bloopers and still kept their jobs, so it’s hard to not feel like maybe these executives just had it out for her.

A spokesperson for the news station said, “Natasha Exelby is a casual contributor, not a staff member. She has been booked for occasional on-air shifts when needed and also does other occasional shifts for the ABC News channel. Contributors work out their shifts with managers on a per-needs basis. Details of individuals’ shifts are confidential to them and not something the ABC publicly comments on.”

Exelby has had a positive attitude about the entire thing, Tweeting out, “Thank U all for ur generous support. Not my finest hour. Myself and my mesmerising pen honourably salute you!”

