Turns Out The Famous AOL ‘You’ve Got Mail’ Guy Is An Uber Driver Now

It’s been a while since the iconic “You’ve got mail” greeting welcomed everyone to the internet. Back in the 1990s, this voice was the voice of AOL. Today, the man behind that voice just happens to be an Uber driver.

Brandee Barker posted a video on Twitter about an encounter she had with her Uber driver, Elwood Edwards. As it turns out, Edwards has a pretty famous voice and an even more recognizable catchphrase. He was the voice of the “You’ve got mail” greeting.

OMG OMG my @Uber driver in Ohio was the You’ve Got Mail voice Elwood Edwards!!! I made him say it in this video #GOTVforHRC pic.twitter.com/Jgcl7v040D — Brandee Barker (@brandee) November 5, 2016

Barker, who is clearly excited in her video, asks Edwards to say his phrase a few times for her followers. Suddenly, it’s like travelling back to the 90s and turning on the computer.

Edwards was not only the voice of the greeting, but his voice was also used to help users check their emails and complete other various tasks throughout the program. His is a voice that many people associate with assistance. So, it’s only natural that his new job consists of “assisting” people from one place to the next.

