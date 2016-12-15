Tracey Gold Reacts To Growing Pains Costar Alan Thicke’s Death, Was ‘Honored’ To Play His Daughter

Tracey Gold was “honored” to play Alan Thicke‘s daughter on Growing Pains, but is “not ready to say goodbye.”

The actress shared an emotional statement with entertainment“>Entertainment Weekly one day after Thicke’s passing, Us Weekly reports.

“I am in absolute shock and so unbelievably sad,” Gold said in her statement. “In 1985, the Seavers became a family and Alan was our patriarch. I looked up to Alan and admired him greatly. I always listened to his advice and wisdom. He was so kind and warm and always made me laugh. He was incredibly proud that our Growing Pains days were about family, all our families.”

“He was truly an amazing father,” she continued. “His sons were his world. Our Growing Pains family is hurting today and that will not go away anytime soon. He was so full of life. I thought we had so much time. I’m not ready to say goodbye. I am so honored to have been his daughter for seven beautiful years. I love you Alan and will miss you forever.”



The actress’ statement follows fellow Growing Pains actors Kirk Cameron, Joanna Kerns and Leonardo DiCaprio expressed their sadness over the actor’s death.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com