‘TODAY’ Show Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

The TODAY show just gained a new viewer!

TODAY show co-host and meteorologist Dylan Dreyer welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband, Brian Fichera.

Brian, a cameraman for NBC Nightly News, shared the exciting news on Instagram Saturday, E! News reports. He posted a photo of his son’s hospital label with the caption, “From this day forward my entire life is dedicated to always being there for our son. Dylan is doing amazing baby is doing amazing!!! Thank you all for your kind words!!! Cue parenting!”

Calvin Bradley Fichera was born at 11:52 a.m. on Saturday morning, weighing in at 8.3 pounds, the TODAY show reports.

The show’s viewers heard about Dylan’s pregnancy news in June, just a few days after Savannah Guthrie announced she was expecting her second child, both with December due dates.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their new addition!

Originally posted on Womanista.com.