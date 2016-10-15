This Service Dog In Training Has An Amazing Slew Of Tricks

One golden retriever in Florida has captured the hearts of social media users around the world after her owner, 20-year-old Jacquie Blake, has shared a series videos on Instagram and YouTube of the dog doing insanely cool tricks.

The 15-month old pup named Harlow can do everything from cleaning up her own toys, to doing the laundry, to retrieving a water bottle from the fridge for her owner.

While all the tricks are remarkably impressive, Harlow’s trained abilities aren’t just for show. Everything she has been taught to do is to help her owner Jacquie, who suffers from eight chronic illnesses including postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS), narcolepsy and epilepsy, according to ABC News.

Blake’s chronic illnesses frequently give her pain, nausea, weakness, and dizziness. Harlow’s tricks have all been part of her training as a service and medical alert dog.

Everyday tasks become extremely difficult at times for Blake, and Harlow is able to provide much-needed assistance.

“When I’m having a dizzy spell or pain flare, it’s really helpful that Harlow can grab things or put things away for me,” she said.

“If she senses something is really wrong, she’ll plant her head on my lap to make sure I don’t stand up,” Blake explained. “Or if I’m standing, she’ll repeatedly poke me with her nose to get down on the floor.”

“If you see a service dog in public, you should treat it like a wheelchair,” she explained. “You never know when distracting them can put their handler’s life at risk.”

She added, “If you wouldn’t stare at or pet a wheelchair, you shouldn’t stare at or pet a service dog. And if you wouldn’t ask someone in a wheelchair why they have one, you shouldn’t ask someone with a service dog why they have one either.”

