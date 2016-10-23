This Massive Spider Devouring A Mouse Is The Most Terrifying Thing You’ll Ever See

When a spider is big enough, strong enough and brave enough to attack, kill and devour a mouse … There’s something wrong in the world.



But that’s exactly what happened in Mackay, Queensland, Australia. Jason Womal captured the incredible moment a Huntsman spider was snacking on its prey. The six-legged creature clamped down on the little rodent and carried it up and down Womal’s appliances.

The 20-second clip has gone viral throughout the internet, garnering over 2.6 million views and more than 50,000 shares on Facebook.

Check it out below, if you dare.

