WATCH: This Handheld Tesla Coil Is Straight Out Of A Science Fiction Movie

Tesla coils are usually something that you can only find on display at a science museum, unless you are a super geek, like YouTuber Dustin from SmarterEveryDay. In a recent video he met up with a Tesla coil enthusiast who created a handheld coil gun that looks like something out of a science fiction movie.

In the SmarterEveryDay video, Dustin discusses how Tesla coils work, he builds one to make music, and he meets a man who not only loves Tesla, but builds his own coils – one of which is a Tesla gun. The device itself looks like a cartoon space gun, with rings along what would be the traditional “barrel” of a gun. What’s more, it comes with a straight-out-of-Ghostbusters proton pack.

Unlike a traditional gun, the user has to strap in to use the Tesla gun. Special shoes are required for grounding, and they are connected up through a light up, water cooled backpack. The pack is then connected to the handheld device that even has a regulator screen.

It’s like a science fiction film, dystopian novel, video game, and superhero fans dream!

What’s most impressive about this gun is that the builder made it himself. There are a few different “do it yourself” Tesla coil kits out there for anyone who wants to take a crack at science, but it turns out that there are also kits for making this Tesla gun.

Of course, you wouldn’t want to build a Tesla coil without fully understanding what it does, how it works, and the dangers it can cause. It is a coil of electricity after all.

[H/T Nerdist]