There’s Something Missing On Hillary Clinton’s Outfit And Twitter Is Freaking Out

There’s a small difference between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump’s outfits at the third and final presidential debate, but some Twitter users are making a very big deal about it.



Can you spot the difference? On Trump’s suit lapel rests an American flag pin, but Clinton isn’t wearing one. She hasn’t worn one in the previous two debates, and it looks like she’s chosen not to wear one tonight either.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many Twitter users have pointed out the absence of an American flag pin on Clinton’s outfit, with most claiming it points to her lack of American pride.

Pardon me, Miss Hillary. Where is your American flag pin, ma’am? #debatenight — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) October 20, 2016

#debatenight …and once again, without fail, Hillary isn’t wearing an American flag pin. Doesn’t want a little hole in her $15,000 suit. — ♥Deplorable in Pink♥ (@pink_lady56) October 20, 2016

I’ve asked it before, and I’ll ask it again: Why isn’t Hillary wearing an American flag pin? Where is her American pride? #debatenight — Brittany Pettibone (@BrittPettibone) October 20, 2016

No American Flag pin on Hillary speaks volumes . She hates America…. #debatenight #debate — ᎢᎻᎬ ᏢᎪᎢᎡᏆᏫᎢ 🇺🇸 (@T_I_T_A_N_I_UM) October 20, 2016

I will point out that there is an American flag pin on Trump’s lapel. Would have been nice to see one on Clinton’s pantsuit too #DebateNight https://t.co/c90JDPgMR1 — Adelle Nazarian (@AdelleNaz) September 27, 2016

Is it a women’s fashion thing to not wear the American flag (🇺🇸) pin? #debatenight — Paighten Harkins (@PaightenHarkins) October 20, 2016

What do you think about Clinton not wearing an American flag pin to the final debate?