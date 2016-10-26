The Tragic Moment Four Teens Are Ejected From Their Car In Grisly Wreck

Four teenagers in Russia were thrown from their car after being hit by a Mazda.

The dashcam footage shows the teens flying through the air and tumbling across the asphalt. Then, incredibly, they all get up, virtually uninjured.

The driver who hit the teens exited his vehicle after the collision. He fled on foot, but later returned. It turned out the suspect had been driving with a suspended license, and was arrested after returning to the victims.

He was fined nearly $500 and deprived of his license for 18 months.

