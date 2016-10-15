The State of Tennessee Issues Tax Lien On TNA

When it rains it pours for TNA Wrestling.

Already facing some intense negative press for their own president using them, they now face a tax lien in their home state of Tennessee.

SEScoops is reporting that the State of Tennessee has issued a tax lien against TNA Entertainment, LLC back in early September. With that, the state can seize TNA property if they do not repay their debt. As noted back in August, TNA now runs its business as the rebranded Impact Ventures, LLC but the report notes that the Tennessee tax law covers successor companies, so they are still on the hook for their unpaid debt. The new owners, whoever ends up buying the company, could end up taking on that debt.

So along with this information, Billy Corgan’s lawsuit which is scheduled to be heard next week, we also have the lawsuit from Eric Bischoff. That suit concerns unpaid debts owed from when Bischoff-Hervey Entertainment was providing production services to the company a few years ago. Combined, all three situations definitely put TNA into a corner.

Then again, fans have written off the company crashing for at least the last 4 years, but somehow manages to survive. It should be noted that it’s lasted longer than WCW did once it branched off from the NWA. It’s also been getting more press because of its creative storylines with the Broken Hardys, so it’s difficult to tell if TNA Wrestling will be around after the new year.