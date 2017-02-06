The Rock Heats Things Up In Baywatch Super Bowl Spot

It’s only winter, but things are starting to heat up. Summer is well on its way – and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is leading the charge.

A new TV spot for the Baywatch reboot was released during the Super Bowl this year, and it’s got fans itching to pull out their bikinis and swim trunks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Producer Hiram Garcia – who will also be working with The Rock on the Shazam and Black Adam movies for DC – teased the new spot on Instagram last week.

Thankfully, Baywatch delivered.

Baywatch will be released on May 26, 2017.

The film stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Central Intelligence, San Andreas, Fast & Furious franchise) and Zac Efron (Neighbors, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates). Joining Johnson and Efron are Alexandra Daddario (San Andreas, True Detective), Priyanka Chopra (Quantico), Jon Bass (Big Time in Hollywood, FL, The Newsroom), Kelly Rohrbach (Café Society), Ilfenesh Hadera (Billions), and Hannibal Buress (Daddy’s Home, Neighbors).

BAYWATCH follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses, Identity Thief) is directing the film from a screenplay most recently written by Damian Shannon & Mark Swift and Barry Schwartz. Beau Flynn (San Andreas, Hercules), Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters, Up In the Air), and Michael Berk, Doug Schwartz (Soul Surfer) & Greg Bonann, creators of the iconic Baywatch television series, are producing. The executive producers are Michele Berk (Bandits, Kill the Sparrows), Louise Rosner (The Big Short, The Hunger Games franchise), Tom Pollock (Up In The Air, Oold School), and Ali Bell (Hitchcock). Eli Roth is a co-producer.

