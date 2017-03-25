The Fate Of The Furious Trailer: Where Is Helen Mirren

The long awaited trailer for Fast 8, now titled The Fate Of The Furious debuted today and is full of intense action just like we dreamed of!

However, the trailer did not give us a first look at Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren, who was cast in a mystery role.

For now, the best we can come up with is that she somehow works with Cipher (Charlize Theron) as she did say that she was cast in a “villainous role.”

And as you can see Cipher is quite the high-tech villain. Now, what she wants or why she wants it, we have no idea! But it would be easy to see Helen Mirren on her team.

The news of Helen Mirren’s casting in a Fast and Furious movie came as suprise to many, but the actress has said that she’s always wanted to be in a Fast film as long as she can drive one of the cars.

In an interview with Elle Magazine, Mirren explains further:

“Well, yes. I’ve always rather loved driving. I said, ‘I’ll be in [Fast 8], but only if I’m allowed to drive if I do drive in it.’ But we’ll see. We’ll see how it transpires. Film is a wonderful thing and it can be so many different things. I don’t want to turn my back on any of the different ways movies can be. I love the movies. I love going to the films. I like very serious films, I love foreign films, and I love big, fun movies–as long as they’re well made and they’ve got good scripts. That’s the most important thing.”

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life.But when a mysterious woman (Oscar® winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.

From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage…and to bring home the man who made them a family.

“For THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS, Vin Diesel is joined by a returning all-star cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell.In addition to Theron, the series welcomes newcomers Scott Eastwood and Oscar® winner Helen Mirren.The film is directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton) and produced by returning producers Neal H. Moritz, Michael Fottrell and Diesel.”

