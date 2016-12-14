The CorePower Founder Has Been Found Dead Under ‘Suspicious Circumstances’

Trevor Tice, the founder of the popular yoga studio chain CorePower Yoga, was found dead in his San Diego home. Currently, the police are investigating this “suspicious” death.

The 48-year-old businessman was found dead when police were asked to check in on him. He was living alone and remodeling his Sunset Cliffs home at the time of his death. Police haven’t ruled out homicide, but investigators were called to the scene because of the “suspicious circumstances” of his death.

“This could end up just being a death,” said police Lt. Mike Holden. He also mentioned that the department isn’t ruling anything out, however, due to the ongoing investigation, there isn’t much else he can say.

An autopsy has yet to be performed on Tice.

“Our community is grieving this tragic loss and honoring Trevor’s tremendous legacy,” said CorePower Yoga’s company statement.

Tice created the yoga studio chain after he experienced a climbing accident. While he built the Denver-based company from the ground up, he decided to step away, leaving the CEO position in 2012. The company has continued to grow to become the largest privately held chain of yoga studios in the United States. It currently has 160 locations in over 100 cities and is currently opening its first studio in New York City.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family during this difficult time.

