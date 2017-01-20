The Big Bang Theory: First Look At Raj’s Girlfriends’ Return

An all-new photo from the set of The Big Bang Theory shows Kunal Nayyar’s Raj Koothrappali in quite a sticky situation.

The photo, shared on Entertainment Weekly, shows Raj holding a focus group with his ex-girlfriends. Apparently the astrophysicist wants to determine exactly what he did wrong in all of his failed relationships.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Returning in the episode are all of Raj’s exes including Emily (Laura Spencer), Claire (Alexssandra Torresani), Lucy (Kate Micucci), and Emily (Katie Leclerc).

Also seen in the snap is Simon Helberg’s character, Howard Wolowitz, who appears to be mediating the discussion with Raj’s focus group of ex-girlfriends. Judging by this new photo, this scene is going to be absolutely hilarious and could make for one of the most classic Raj moments of the series.

Check out the all-new photo above.

On Wednesday, The Big Bang Theory had a huge night at the 43rd Annual People’s Choice Awards. The CBS series took home the highly-coveted award for Favorite Network TV Comedy despite facing stiff competition as the other nominated shows includedBlack-ish, Jane the Virgin, Modern Family, New Girl.

Co-stars Kaley Cuoco, Mayim Bialik, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg, and Melissa Rauch took the stage along with several crew members to accept the award.

Cuoco, who portrays the dim-witted Penny, said: “Thank you guys so much! It means the world to us that after 10 seasons that you still vote for us. We cannot tell you what that means to the people on this stage.”

She continued by saying: “It is a dream to go to work every day. Thank you to the fans for voting for us, number one, we love you so much!”

Melissa Rauch, who portrays Simon Helberg’s TV wife Bernadette, took over the mic to say: “Thank you all so much. We want to thank our crew – each and every member – we love and adore you.”

Be sure to check out The Big Bang Theory at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

What do you think will be the result of Raj’s focus group with his ex-girlfriends?

MORE Big Bang Theory: Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Reveals Stunning People’s Choice Awards Dress | Big Bang Theory Wins People’s Choice Awards 2017 For Favorite Network TV Comedy | CBS President Offers The Big Bang Theory Renewal Update | Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Reveals Cleavage-Filled Golden Globes Pic | The Big Bang Theory To Do Episode Told Almost Entirely In Flashback

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]