Teen Fatally Shoots Himself Playing Russian Roulette At His Birthday Party

A dangerous birthday game ended tragically for one 18-year-old Virginia teenager.



Austin Balcarcel was in his mom’s garage with his friends when he pulled out a .38-caliber revolver. Balcarcel opened the cylinder before spinning it and snapping it shut. Then he put the gun to his head and pulled the trigger.

When the gun failed to go off, Balcarcel’s friend told him to stop, but he refused, saying, “I know how to handle a gun.” When he pulled the trigger again, catastrophe struck.

“All we heard was a gunshot, and we looked out the window real fast, and we just saw Austin collapsed on the floor,” said Balcarcel’s girlfriend Amber Crampton. “It was him and his mom’s birthday. We were all inside. We were having a good time.”

Balcarcel was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police discovered the handgun stashed in a fertilizer bag inside the garage, and determined it was stolen during a rash of car break-ins in June.

It’s unclear what prompted Balcarcel to play the dangerous game, but his tragedy serves as a reminder to always practice good gun safety.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

[ H/T KLFY ]