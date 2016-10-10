Sylvester Stallone’s Half-Brother Gets Into Brutal Fight

On Saturday night, Sylvester Stallone’s teenage half brother, Dante Stallone, was the victim of a vicious attack and suffered brutal injuries.

19-year-old Dante Stallone was on campus at Florida State in Tallahassee when two men assaulted him, according to Daily Mail. The young Stallone suffered a shattered jaw, a split palate, and several broken and knocked out teeth.

Dante’s father is Frank Stallone, Sr., and his mother of Kathy Stallone (Frank’s fourth wife).

The Rambo star expressed his heartache on Monday when TMZ caught up with him to get a brief comment on the incident.

“This is a wonderful young man, a straight-A student who would not cause any trouble,” the 70-year-old Oscar winner said.

“It’s just so tragic and terribly said,” he stated.

Very few details have been released from the investigation as of yet. But we do know that the police are still searching for the assailants who fled the scene after attacking Stallone.

Dante is a biology major at Florida State University and is a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He is more than 50 years in age younger than his half-brother Sylvester Stallone.

Over the past few years, the Rocky star has had to endure several heartbreaking incidents. In 2012, his son Sage died of a heart disease at age 36. That same year, Sly’s half-sister Toni Ann passed away.

Since 1997, Stallone has been married to Jennifer Flavin, who is the mother of his three daughters (Sophia Rose Stallone, 20, Sistine Rose Stallone, 18, Scarlet Rose Stallone, 14).

In the near future, Stallone has a slew of film projects that he is taking on. He is set to make an appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in an undisclosed role. Also, he will be starring in a biopic called Scarpa, based on the life and times of an enforcer for the Colombo crime family.

We wish Dante Stallone a speedy recovery!

