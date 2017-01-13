Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Blasted The Kardashians, And They Didn’t Even Know It

Sylvester Stallone has a lovely little family. All of them seem so put together, responsible, and, well, normal. So what happens when a TMZ reporter asks them if they would want their own reality show? Of course, they shoot it down! Rambo style.

But the real great part is when the reporter asks them about Kim Kardashian and her clan. Their response is epic, and they are so genuine with it that they don’t even know it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

See their amazing responses in the video below:

TMZ caught up with the Stallone crew — Scarlet, Sistine, Sophia, and mom Jennifer Flavin — at LAX and they were beyond kind with their answers, but you can tell they are definitely uninterested in trying to be the next Kardashian family on reality television.

UP NEXT: Rambo and Casey Affleck have awkward interaction at the Golden Globes

Kim Kardashian just recently went through a horrible robbery in Paris, but the good news is her captors are starting to be taken in and revealed to the world. The robbery went down on October 3 during Fashion Week while Kim Kardashian was staying at the No Address Hotel in Paris. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was bound, gagged, and robbed at gunpoint. The masked men, who pretended to be police officers, rushed her apartment room and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry, including a $4 million ring that Kim’s husband Kanye West gave her. But, of course, a lot of this will air on next season’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians. So it is completely understandable that Stallone’s daughters do not want that kind of attention broadcasted weekly to millions.

On a different note, their father, Rambo himself, has another Expendables coming out, and we cannot wait! And these movies have been harder than most to make so we are genuinely pumped we have another one coming.

The first film (directed by and starring Sylvester Stallone) wasn’t the easy layup it should’ve been, with Stallone’s directing and some CGI gore turning action purists off. The franchise’s sequels haven’t fared much better: Expendables 2 was the most profitable of the series, but got knocked for shorting fans on some hyped cameos and action sequences; and when the threequel tried to bring in the “new class” of young stars for a PG-13 flick, even the franchise’s loyal fans nearly revolted.

MORE: Sylvester Stallone teases something new for Expendables 4

What did you think of Stallone’s daughters’ response? Be sure to leave your answers in the comments section below.

[H/T TMZ]