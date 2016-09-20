Stranger Things Cast Shows Off Secret Handshake

We really can’t get enough of the kids of Stranger Things.

While we’re patiently waiting for our burning questions to be answered in Stranger Things season 2, the cast has been making their rounds promoting the wildly popular sci-fi Netflix series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In other words, the cast keeps doing adorable things (like handing out PB&J at the Emmys) in public to keep us entertained while we wait. Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) showed us their goofy secret handshake on AMC’s Geeking Out

You can catch these two off-screen pals shake it out in the video below:

Apparently they have their own secret language, too! We can’t even imagine how fun it must be on the set of Stranger Things, which may have already started filming season 2.

While we don’t know about about the events of Stranger Things season 2, we do know that the cast including a few new characters will be headed back to the Upside Down and that eerie government lab.

In the meantime, we’ll keep you informed of every cute thing the cast does, even our favorite Police Chief, Hopper, who is played by David Harbour.