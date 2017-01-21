Steven Seagal Weighs In On Donald Trump Becoming President

It seems that every celebrity from here to Mars is throwing their hat in the social media ring regarding Donald Trump‘s inauguration. From Olivia Wilde to Bane himself, today has been a whirlwind of tweet storms.

But the day would not be complete until we heard from the ninja man himself, Steven Seagal.

Below, Seagal took to Facebook to voice his support for the new President and the commenters did not find it to be the best post.

The action film star wrote, “Congratulations to President Donald Trump! Wonderful speech! I’m so grateful and proud to finally have a President for the People!”

Seagal did back down one bit to show his political affiliation, and it seems he might have lost some fans due to it.

Regardless of his politics, we still love him for being a kick-ass action star. Keep on rockin’ Seagal!

What do you think of Steven Seagal‘s response?

