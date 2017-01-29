Sofia Vergara Shares Untraditional Opinions On Portraying A Stereotype

Despite being loved by many, Sofia Vergara is constantly being critiqued for her portrayal of the Latino community, both on her show, Modern Family and during her award show appearances. As a born and raised Colombian, Vergara isn’t going to take that criticism lightly.

Vergara and her husband, Joe Manganiello, sat down for an interview with HOLA! magazine, where Vergara addressed the criticism she gets for her role on the popular ABC show. Many have said that the vivacious character of Gloria Pritchett is too much of a stereotype of Latina culture.

“What’s wrong with being a stereotype?” Vergara asked. “Gloria’s character is inspired by my mom and my aunt. They are both Latin women who grew up in Colombia, like me. They love color, prints, and shoes.”

Vergara goes on to admit that though she doesn’t understand what is wrong with fitting a stereotype, she is upset at the fact that her community is hurt by her character. The actress has played Gloria for years and has won awards for her portrayal of Gloria in the show. Vergara made a name for herself in this role, and it is clearly a part she puts a lot of herself into.

Overall, however, Vergara is extremely grateful for the opportunity she has had on Modern Family. Without the part of Gloria, she might not have been able to get such a prominent part on television.

“I am grateful for the opportunity because the gringos have let me in with this strong accent I have,” she said. “Eight years ago nobody had an accent like this on television.”

It’s roles like Gloria Delgado-Pritchett and amazing actresses like Sofia Vergara that has helped create more roles for Latina actresses like Vergara. Of course, it also means that we are going to get more and more of Vergara. What would you like to see Vergara in in the future?

