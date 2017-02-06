Sofia Vergara On Joe Manganiello’s 40th Birthday: ‘I Love That He’s Getting Old’

Sofia Vergara spoke out about her husband, Joe Manganiello‘s 40th birthday, and the Modern Family star revealing that she’s happy he is getting older.

The 44-year-old actress joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show and dished about her Magic Mike XXL star hubby’s recent rockstar-themed “Joachella” bash held in Los Angeles, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“It wasn’t that big, it was only 150 people,” Vergara said jokingly. “But it was fun for him. He did what he wanted to do. He only allowed me to do a little bit of decoration — nothing crazy — I just got balloons, flowers and a cake, and he took care of the rest.”

“He had a band from the ’80s, and he had good food, and alcohol and his friends,” she added. “He only let me invite a couple of friends.”

Vergara also joked about her 4-year age difference with Joe by saying, “I love to see him happy, and I love that he’s getting old.”

This isn’t the first time that the brunette beauty has spoken out about the age difference between her and her husband. Last year, Vergara addressed one major issue with the both of them getting older.

“My husband is younger than me and he wants kids so we’re trying to figure out what we’re going to do,” she explained. “The idea of doing it all again doesn’t scare me but, hey, it’s not like it’s going to happen naturally, is it?”

Back in January, the celebrity couple did their first ever joint magazine cover. Manganiello explained to HOLA! USA how he first knew that Sofia Vergara was the one.

“We realized very early on that we each had to put the other person’s happiness and well-being head of our own,” he told HOLA! USA magazine. “Once you realize that kind of trust has manifested, you hang on for dear life. Or in my case, you go and buy a ring.”

Are Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello your favorite celebrity couple?

