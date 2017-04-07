Snooki Shares Cleavage-Filled Pic With Former Co-Star Jwoww

Since MTV’s Jersey Shore went off the air in 2012, co-stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “Jwoww” Farley have remained close, and even co-starred in a spin-off reality show aptly titled Snooki & Jwoww. The two are back at it again with a cleavage-filled shot together.

I ❤ my ride or die @jwoww A post shared by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (@snooki) on Apr 6, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

The duo reunited for the selfie, which Snooki captioned “I ❤ my ride or die @jwoww.”

The reality show stars look good as ever, with Snooki’s bold red hair stealing spotlight, along with her low-cut tank top.

Jwoww’s beautiful, as well, with black frame glasses and a stylish denim button-up complete with a West Coast Choppers biker patch.

Jersey Shore fans seem to love seeing them both together, as the photo has racked up almost 100,00 like since it was uploaded on Monday.

The best friends have been seen on camera a lot lately, as the two have begun hosting a web series for Awestruck.

The series, #MomsWithAttitude, shows the two doing various activities together and with their kids, such as beauty videos and Pinterest-esc DIY projects.

They both chronicle their behind-the-scenes adventures on Instagram. The videos often give us adorable looks at both of Snooki’s children, Lorenzo and Giovanna, and both of Jwoww’s kids, Meilani and Greyson.

SPRING HACKS GUYS 🙏🏾 @awestruck https://go90.show/2nwJpDI A post shared by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (@snooki) on Apr 4, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

You can follow Snooki and Jwoww on Instagram at @snooki and @jwoww, respectively.

