Shonda Rhimes Reveals The One ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Character She Regrets Killing

There have been countless deaths over the last 13 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy. A few of them still bring tears to our eyes. But did you know the show’s creator Shonda Rhimes actually regrets killing off one character? Who she chose might surprise you!

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rhimes and a few of the cast members sat down to talk about the history of their hit series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rhimes revealed she regrets killing off Kyle Chandler, who also starred as the beloved Coach Taylor in Friday Night Lights. Chandler appeared in a 2006 episode about a man with a bomb stuck inside his stomach.

If you are a Grey’s fanatic, you might remember that Chandler, who played a bomb specialist, was holding the bomb when it exploded. Many tears were shed during this episode and even Chandler was emotional about his exit. He had begged Rhimes not to kill him off prior to filming.

“He would pitch me ideas on how Dylan, his character, could maybe not explode,” Shonda said. “I would show him the line in the script that said, ‘Dylan explodes.’ That’s literally all it said. He was written to explode.”

Now, she regrets that decision and wishes she would have listen to him.

“I did not expect to have Kyle Chandler,” Rhimes shared. “I didn’t want to explode him.”

Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey, expressed the same sentiment.

“I remember thinking Kyle Chandler was amazing,” Pompeo said. “I wasn’t surprised his career really took off after that because he was so natural.”

But hey, if Chandler would have stayed on Grey’s Anatomy maybe he would have never had the chance to fall in love with Tami Taylor and our lives could have been completely different.

This may be the only time we thank Shonda Rhimes for a tragic death!

This article first appeared on Womanista.com