Sherri Papini And Family Have Fled Their Home

Sherri Papini, the woman who was recently found after being held captive for two weeks, has fled her home with her family in such a rush that they have left their dogs behind, being tended to by friends. According to her husband Keith, the family may never return to their home in Redding, CA.

During an interview with ABC News, Sherri’s husband said the family has moved to an undisclosed location because it was too difficult for her to be at home, considering what happened to her in the 22 days she was held captive. This undisclosed location is also where the interview took place for an episode of 20/20.

According to one neighbor to their Redding home, “I don’t think they’re ever coming back here again.”

Another neighbor claims the family went “way up north” to spend time healing from the traumatic events with “wealthy relatives.”

Sherri escaped the clutches of her captors two weeks ago, but there are still plenty of mysteries surrounding the horrible crime. The victim has been able to describe her captors as two hispanic women, but other than that, hasn’t been able to describe them with more detail. In addition to being shackled in a basement, her tormentors also covered her head with a hood, making it difficult to see anything at all.

According to police, these tormentors are still at large and armed after having starved, beaten, branded, and brutalized Sherri.

In the interview with 20/20, Keith chronicled the emotional ordeal, including his description of the first time he heard his wife’s voice again after her disappearance. He could hear his wife in the background while he talked to an officer at the scene, and in the brief moments he was able to talk to her, he said, “I love you, I love you, I love you, Oh my God, you’re here. You’re back. Where are you?” before the officer took the phone away.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Department continues to explore for clues as to the motives of the kidnappers and why they targetted Sherri.

In a recent interview with Today, private investigator Bill Garcia believes the crimes might be tied to sex trafficking. Garcia reveals, “I suspect based on the types of injuries Sherri incurred, the beatings, the broken nose, the cut hair, especially the chains and the branding, indicate that most likely it was one of these sex trafficking groups.”

