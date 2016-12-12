Selena Gomez Shares Update On How She’s Doing Since Her Return To The Spotlight

Selena Gomez has taken time to focus on reviving her health after traveling around the globe for her Revival World Tour.

After taking a well-publicized break from social media and public appearances, the singer is slowly returning to the spotlight, but doing so in a way that is healthy for her. That means taking more time off to tend to her physical and emotional health.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” the 24-year-old shared with People. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

She continued, “I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off. Thank you to all my fans for your support.”

Her brave decision to speak openly about matters of mental health have brought her praise from fellow celebrities and health professionals.

Kenneth M. Farber, the co-CEO and co-president of the Lupus Research Alliance, praised the “Come and Get It” singer, saying, “It is not commonly known that depression, anxiety and panic attacks can be side effects of lupus. We are so proud of Selena for taking care of herself and bringing awareness to this sometimes very misunderstood illness.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com