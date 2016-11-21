Selena Gomez Delivers Emotional Speech While Accepting Award At American Music Awards

Selena Gomez won the award for Favorite Female Artist- Pop/Rock at the 2016 American Music Awards Sunday night, and the singer used the opportunity to deliver an emotional speech that moved the crowd.

Congrats, @selenagomez! 🎉 Here she is with a sweet message when accepting the #AMAs for Favorite Female Artist- Pop/Rock! pic.twitter.com/JCeE9IijDU — AMAs (@AMAs) November 21, 2016

Gomez took the podium for a serious conversation, telling the audience that she previously felt that while she had everything, she was broken inside. Gomez has spent the last three months focusing on her health and staying out of the spotlight, and her appearance Sunday night at the AMAs was her first red carpet since cancelling the remainder of her Revival tour in late August.

“I’m not trying to get validation nor do I need it anymore,” she said.

In her speech, she encouraged the audience to focus on what’s inside rather than outside.

“I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram,” she said. “I want to see what’s in [your heart].”

Gomez then thanked her fans for their loyalty before offering a message of inspiration.

“If you are broken, you do not have to stay broken,” she told the crowd.

We think Lady Gaga’s reaction says it all.

