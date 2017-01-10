Ronda Rousey Vows To Rebuild Her Life After Hitting ‘Rock Bottom’

Following her shocking loss in her hyped return to the world of UFC, Ronda Rousey has been avoiding public attention, as the fight garnered plenty of attention on its own, mostly of the negative variety. Rousey emerged from her world of isolation by making a post on Instagram that implies she’s at one of the lowest points she’s ever been.

A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

The quote from the famous author comes from a speech she delivered to Harvard’s graduating class in 2008 where she talked about how she began working on her prolific series of Harry Potter books when she had no job, no money, and had recently divorced her husband. In other words, she too felt like she was at the lowest point in her life.

As if Rousey reclusive reaction wasn’t telling enough of just how hard a time the fighter had dealing with the loss, this Instagram post makes it clear that she thinks she’s hit rock bottom. Luckily, Rousey doesn’t seem to want to take this lying down, as the inspirational quote implies Rousey is ready to turn her life around.

Does this mean the fighter will take another year to train before returning to the octagon? Not necessarily, but considering she has experience in the world of writing, acting, and producing, there are plenty of directions Rousey can take her career, even if none of those directions involve getting punched in the face repeatedly.

Do you think it’s time Rousey hung up her fighting trunks or was her recent fight just a small stumble along the way to greatness? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

