Ronda Rousey Makes Huge Announcement On Ellen About Future Of Her Career

UFC superstar Ronda Rousey sat down with Ellen DeGeneres for her first interview since announcing her return to the octagon, and she dropped some huge news.

The 29-year-old fighter recently announced that UFC 207 is “definitely one of my last fights.”

Host Ellen DeGeneres asked Ronda Rousey how much longer she plans to be in the sport given that it is a dangerous business.

“Not that long I’m wrapping it up,” Rousey said. “This is definitely one of my last fights and I want everybody to watch because this show isn’t going to be around forever.”

Because she is less than two months away from fighting, Rousey said that she has been training twice a day. The intense workouts are going well, and she said, “I finally feel like super ninja good.”

Ellen also asked about how she is mentally preparing and going into the fight with a certain mindset.

“I think it is more the buildup that is more tiring than anything else,” Rousey said. “If we were to fight right now I’d be like I’d fight right now and then I’d go get dinner and I wouldn’t feel very tired about it.”

Rousey then dished on what was the most exhausting part of the training process leading up to a fight.

“The weeks and weeks of buildup beforehand and you know you’re fighting this one person and it’s like your showdown and it’s the most important thing in your whole life and then millions of people are watching,” Rousey said. “It’s that buildup for weeks on end. If it just happening right now I wouldn’t be nervous at all. It’s the waiting.”

While Rousey may be looking at gearing down her career in the octagon, she has also been looking to the next phase of her life. She said that she is a doomsday prepper and has been training herself in survival skills, learning how to knit and picking up other trades.

The upcoming match will be the first time that the Entourage actress has fought in over a year. In November of 2015, Rousey suffered a brutal second round knockout to Holly Holm.

Ronda Rousey makes her return to the UFC against Amanda Nunes at #UFC207. pic.twitter.com/hcsx4j4INJ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 12, 2016

On December 30, Rousey will be facing off against Amanda Nunes for the women’s bantamweight title in Las Vegas at UFC 207.

