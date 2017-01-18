Rodgers Family Feud Continues As Aaron Takes ‘Great Precautions’

Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers might not be on speaking terms with his family, but a source close to the NFL star now says that Rodgers never wanted to air the family drama out on a public forum.

“He’s going through great precautions not to make things worse,” the source told PEOPLE. “You’re not going to see him on Oprah crying about all of this. He will deal with his family issues privately.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Netflix Is About To Get Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee

Earlier this week, Ed Rodgers confirmed to The New York Times in a profile of his 33-year-old son, that the family was not in verbal communication with Rodgers following his rise in popularity.

“Fame can change things,” Ed said.

The news of the family’s rift initially surfaced during season 12 of ABC’s reality hit, The Bachelorette, where younger brother Jordan competed for JoJo Fletcher‘s affection and revealed that although he was very close with his oldest brother Luke, Rodgers was estranged from the rest of the family.

While Jordan didn’t think the soundbite would make it into the show, he discloses it was a way for him to be honest with Fletcher for the betterment of their relationship.

“It’s just the way he’s chosen to do life,” Jordan explained in an episode of The Bachelorette. “I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother [Luke].”

Even though Rodgers has yet to meet his brother’s fiancée, Jordan told PEOPLE that his older brother is “absolutely invited” to the wedding.

“There’s no scenario in which I wouldn’t want my entire family at a wedding, so absolutely, that’s something all of our family wants and hopes for at some point,” Jordan said.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.

More: Aaron Rodgers’ Dad Discusses Rift With NFL Star Son, Jordan Rodgers’ Brother | Blac Chyna Reveals Dog-Filtered Snapchat Pic With An Aggressive Caption | Lamar Odom Apologizes To Khloe Kardashian For All Those Drug Benders