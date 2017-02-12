Robin Thicke Takes His Son out for ‘Extra Special’ Date

Two days after getting into another legal squabble with his ex-wife Paula Patton in their ongoing custody battle, Robin Thicke took their 6-year-old son Julian on a sushi date Thursday.

“Julian’s favorite food is sushi, and so Robin took him to Nobu and they had a really fun lunch,” a source told PEOPLE. “Afterwards they went back to Robin’s house and played sports in the backyard.”

I love Sushi! Ahhhhhhhhh! A photo posted by @robinthicke on Feb 10, 2017 at 1:23pm PST

Joined by a monitor, the father-son duo “spent eight hours together and had a very, very good time,” the source added. “He wanted to do something extra special that he knew Julian would love.”

Because he has two concerts scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Thicke switched his visitation with Patton and will only spend one day with his son this week.

On Tuesday, Thicke’s legal team requested either “no monitor, a change in monitor or a ruling that said the monitor couldn’t make changes to the visitation” with Julian, but the court denied his requests.

Patton asked for Thicke to have only two visits per week for no more than two hours a visit, but the judge denied her request, as well.

In documents filed in mid-January, Patton accused Thicke of physically abusing their son, which Thicke denied.

We hope the former couple resolves their custody dispute soon.

