Robert De Niro Wants To ‘Punch Donald Trump In The Face’

Robert De Niro didn’t mince words in his address about Donald Trump.

The internet caught ablaze after a 2005 audio recording of The Donald surfaced revealing some lewd and sexist remarks towards women. The outcry has been loud and far reaching, and now major celebrates like Robert De Niro are weighing in.

“He’s so blatantly stupid,” De Niro said. “He’s a punk, he’s a dog, he’s a pig, he’s a con, a bullshit artist, a mut who doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

De Niro can’t believe Trump has made it as far as he has in the presidential race, and has some choice words on the topic.

“It makes me so angry that this country has gotten to this point that this fool, this bozo, has wound up where he has.”

He even admitted to wanting to deck Trump in the face.

“He talks about how wants to punch people in the face. Well, I’d like to punch him in the face.”

De Niro concludes that this is not somebody “we want for president,” and gives one final word of advice to anyone watching.

“If you care about your future, vote for it.”

[ H/T YouTube / Imagine121 ]