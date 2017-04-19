The Strangest Detail About Richard Simmons Disappearance Revealed

The “disappearance” of Richard Simmons has been an undeniably bizarre saga up to this point. However, a shocking new detail about the fitness guru has surfaced that is easily the strangest info yet.

Despite the rumors that the Sweatin’ to the Oldies star has been a recluse in his home for the past three years, sources close to Simmons claim that he does, in fact, leave his Hollywood Hills mansion. According to TMZ, the 68-year-old will go out on the town incognito sometimes in elaborate disguises or in street clothes and a hat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Simmons allegedly takes trips to the Beverly Center, which is a busy shopping mall near his massive home. One accessory that he now carries is a cane as he is still recovering from his knee surgery.

Earlier this week, Richard Simmons was hospitalized after experiencing “severe indigestion.” In a rare moment on Wednesday morning, Simmons took to his official Facebook page to deliver a message to his fans.

“Hello to everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes. You will never know how much it means to me,” Simmons said in a statement.

Richard Simmons also acknowledged that his name has been a fixture in the media since the debut of the wildly popular podcast Missing Richard Simmons. The podcast brought national attention to the fact that the TV personality hasn’t been seen in public for three years.

“Aren’t you sick of hearing and reading about me?!” he said. “LOL Well by now you know that I’m not ‘missing,’ just a little under the weather. I’m sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days.”

Simmons continued by writing: “This has reminded me that when you need help you can’t be afraid to reach out and ask for it. We all think we should always be able to solve our problems all by ourselves and sometimes it’s just bigger than we are. I reached out and I hope you will too. I’m sure there are people in your life who love and care for you and would do anything to help you with the challenges you face. Just knowing you care has already made me feel better. Hope to see you again soon!”

Back in March, Richard Simmons revealed in a phone interview with ET that “no one should be worried about me.”

“I love all the people who worry about me,” Simmons said. “But it was time for me to take some time to be by myself. For the last 40 years I have been traveling, teaching classes, and I had a knee injury, so I had a knee replacement, which was very difficult for me… I have really just been taking it easy, staying at home, working out in my gym and doing the things I haven’t done in a very long time.”

See the full post on Richard Simmons’ Facebook page here.

Up Next:

[H/T TMZ]