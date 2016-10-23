Reporter Schools Man Who Calls Him The Worst Word Possible

In Charleston, South Carolina on October 8, a shocking moment was captured on film when a 21-year-old man called a black veteran reporter the N-word in addition to spewing a slew of other racist terms.

The incident occurred while award-winning Charlotte journalist Steve Crump of WBTV was shooting a segment about Hurricane Matthew. The altercation took place only ten blocks away from Mother Emanuel where 9 African Americans were killed in the 2015 church shooting.

When Crump was returning to his van, 21-year-old Brian Eybers from Virginia began filming the reporter with his iPad. Eybers then walked toward Crump and started harassing him while using racial slurs.

The 59-year-old reporter had his cameraman with him to film the disturbing scene as it was unfolding.

“There’s a black guy walking around here, no, he’s a slave, no, he’s the N-word,” Eybers said.

“And what gives you the right to call me that?” Crump asked.

“The Constitution of the United States does,” the 21-year-old said.

“So does that make you a person of superior?” Crump said.

Eybers then proceeded to spell out the N-word on camera.

“N for Nancy, I as in indigo, G as in Grant, another G as in Grant, E as in Edward and R as in Rogers,” Eybers said.

“I’m glad you’ve found such a wonderful place in this society,” Crump said in response.

The two kept talking for a few minutes and Eybers continued using racial slurs before Crump eventually got into his van to leave.

Eybers then jumped in front of the van to block their path. He seemed to be smoking from a device that appeared to be a crack pipe.

Crump proceeded to call 911 and asked for a police officer to come and remove Eybers from in front of their van. He also mentioned that Eybers was harassing them.

Brian Eybers was arrested and booked in the Charleston County Detention Center with a Friday court date on charges of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the police.

On the same day as the incident, Charleston Mayor John Teckleberg issued an apology to Crump.

“You still have this kind of mentality being carried out where the wounds are very fresh and very real,” Crump said.

WBTV news director Steve Milligan said of Crump, “You could safely call Steve [Crump] the leading civil rights reporter in town with his documentaries and daily stories.”

Over the course of his career, Crump has made a series of documentaries for which he has received three regional Emmys. The topics for the films ranged from Martin Luther King’s last days to lunch counter sit-ins.

As a reporter, Crump has even covered the Ku Klux Klan and interviewed many of their leaders.

“None of them have ever called me the n-word,” Crump said. “We may not see eye-to-eye on racial issues, but not a single Klansman I’ve interviewed in 35 years of doing this stuff has stooped to this level of vulgarity.”

