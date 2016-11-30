Ragnar Returns In New Vikings Clip

It’s been a long off-season for Vikings, but Ragnar is leading his people to an enormous return in the second half of season four.

History Channel’s first-ever scripted series has enjoyed tremendous success, and has recieved the critical acclaim to justify its ever-growing audience. In the new clip, promoting the show’s new episodes, Ragnar makes his anticipated return.

In the clip, Ragnar is seen in his first interactions with his former people, after being gone for a number of years. The series creator, Michael Hirst, also appears in the video, discussing the different plot points and character arcs that revolve around Ragnar’s return.

Despite his leaving in the mid-season finale, Ragnar has made his way back home. Many speculated that the protagonist wouldn’t return to the show, but true Vikings fans knew that would never happen.

Vikings will begin airing new episodes on Wednesday, November 30 at 10pm ET on History.

Vikings returns for a gripping fourth season. Season 3 culminated with the extraordinary battle in Paris, where Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) seized victory from the jaws of defeat–but still returns to Kattegat dangerously ill. Thoughts of his death galvanize the forces who seek to succeed him as king, including his wife Queen Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland) and his oldest son, Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig). Meanwhile, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) continues power struggles with her calculating, former second in command, Kalf (Ben Robson); Rollo (Clive Standen) betrays his Vikings heritage by remaining in Frankia and Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) is seized for his brutal actions to the Christian priest Athelstan.

Joining the stellar cast this season is Peter Franzén as King Harold Finehair, a complex character who seeks to be King of Norway and a potential threat to Ragnar; Jasper Pääkkönen as Halfdan The Black, King Harold’s violent younger brother; and Dianne Doan as Yidu a completely different character within the world of the Vikings who fascinates Ragnar.