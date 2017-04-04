Blumhouse Announces TV Division, Releases Details About ‘Purge’ Series

In the last decade of horror films, few studios have been as successful Blumhouse. Thanks to films like Insidious, The Conjuring, and Paranormal Activity, the studio has made a name for themselves for not just producing quality horror films, but also making movies that are financially profitable. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Jason Blum, the mastermind producer behind the company, revealed how he aims to take the studio’s success and transition into the world of TV, which includes a series based on the hit The Purge trilogy.

Blumhouse is currently developing a TV series for Showtime about Roger Ailes, who recently left Fox News after multiple accusations of sexual harassment. The studio’s next project, however, will be based on the world they created in the Purge series.

The franchise is set in the not too distant future in a world where the government has decided the best way to fight poverty and violent crime is to allow an annual “Purge,” a 12-hour window where all crime is legal. Not only does this allow citizens to get their violent tendencies out of their system, but it also trims the population of some of the defenseless members of society.

A new Purge film is set to hit theaters in 2018, with the series that takes place in this world coming to both Syfy and USA Networks, according to Blum. There’s no clear picture yet of when the TV series could be released, as it would have to tie into the film universe, much like what Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. must navigate within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The upcoming series is just the first of many projects that Blum describes as “dark genre” fare, although not explicitly horror-themed. The programs that Blumhouse develops will all focus on “things that scare us.”

The idea of a TV series based on The Purge have been bouncing around for a while, but this is the first time we’re getting a more concrete idea of where the series would end up.

