Prince William Asks For $1.9M In Damages After Kate Middleton Topless Photos Scandal

Prince William is beyond unhappy with the topless photos of his wife, Kate Middleton, that were published in 2012, for so many reasons.

According to PEOPLE, William said in a statement, that was ready by his lawyer Jean Veil, that the photos were “all the more painful” due to “the harassment” that led to Princess Diana’s death in a 1997 car crash. As a result, William is seeking $1.9 million in damages.

“The clandestine way in which these photographs were taken was particularly shocking to us as it breached our privacy,” the statement said, according to the BBC.

The photos were taken when William and Kate were on vacation in Provence, France. They were later published in the French magazine Closer. At the time a St. James Palace spokesman called the publication of the photos “grotesque” and said, “The incident is reminiscent of the worst excesses of the press and paparazzi during the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, and all the more upsetting to The Duke and Duchess for being so.”

In the statement made this week, William’s lawyer said, “My wife and I thought that we could go to France for a few days in a secluded villa owned by a member of my family, and thus enjoy our privacy.”

William’s lawyer is also asking for a “very significant” fine to be handed down as well as the damages.

