Pretty Little Liars’ Troian Bellisario Opts For Rustic Wedding To Suits Star

Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario didn’t want to go the Hollywood route for her special day and instead took her closest friends and family through the woods to a beach just outside Santa Barbara. Bellisario married another star of the small screen, Patrick Adams, who stars on the show Suits.

Today’s the day. And what a glorious day it is. #fortday2016 A photo posted by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on Dec 10, 2016 at 10:50am PST

It begins… #fortday2016 photo cred @ladyluofthewolves A photo posted by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on Dec 8, 2016 at 12:50pm PST

Instead of limos, the bride and groom opted for their guests to arrive in massive white school buses to transport them to the secluded location. Those guests included Pretty Little Liars co-stars Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, and, of course, legendary TV producer Donald Bellisario, who walked his daughter down the aisle.

