Police Recruit Batman To Help With Crazy Clown Epidemic

There are still a few months left in this year, but 2016 has already been a strange one – and nothing has been weirder than the recent rash of clown sightings across the country. Over the summer, dozens of crazed clowns have been spotted in the U.S. as they try to scare both adults and children. The epidemic has officially passed the point of concerning as citizens are now legitimately scared of these troubled pranksters.

That is why one New York country put Batman on the case.

In a Facebook post, the Fairport Police Department told its followers that they recruited Batman to take down the clowns since they’re allegedly part of the Joker’s crew.

“BREAKING NEWS FROM FAIRPORT!” the post reads. “The Fairport Police have received a lead in the Crazy Clown epidemic that has been gripping the nation. We have received information that these clowns are the henchmen of . . . you guessed it . . . the Joker.”

“Since verifying this new information, the Fairport Police Department have recruited the assistance of America’s Favorite Caped Crusader, BATMAN! Batman has been given a Fairport Police Uniform and Police Car to be on patrol in the Fairport area on alert for any suspicious activity. Please call 911 if you observe anything suspicious and we will signal Batman from atop the Village Hall where the blue light shines. Have a safe and Happy Halloween from the members of the Fairport Police Department.”

The post also included an image of Batman himself teaming up with two unnamed police officers. Dressed in blue, Gotham’s most notorious vigilante looks more ready than ever to take on the Joker’s henchmen.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time Batman has come to aid police in efforts to end the clown sightings. Not long ago, the British county of Cumbria confirmed their officials had teamed up with Batman. The city posted the news on their Facebook and shared pictures of the caped crusader tackling rogue clowns to the ground. An image of a letter that a child sent to Batman as the latter apprehended a particularly aggressive fiend.

The letter’s content can be read below:

“Hi Batman my name is xxx.

“I have been scared of this clown situation (school told us about it yesterday).. I seen on my mammy fb that u caught the clown this means I can go to school and not be scared thank you for your efforts… my mam says you might be at whitehaven xmas light switch on… do u have a bat mobile… I hope your their so I can see you and your mobile. Love xxx”

Hopefully, these clownish acts will dissipate before long. The creepy trend has kept children and adults cowering for too long – and if Batman has a say – then those perpetrators will soon be trading in their red noses for prison garb.

