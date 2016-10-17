NYC Clowns Hand Out Roses To People

The creepy clown craze has continued to spread rampantly across the United States and now across the world. In order to help restore the innocent, humorous reputation of most clowns; a group of New York City guys dressed up in full clown makeup and costumes before going out into the city to hand out roses.

“Today, I’m going to dress up as a clown to tell everyone that ‘not all clowns are bad,’ and to spread the love across New York City to unsuspecting New Yorkers” Mashable producer Jon Lynn said.

Most of the New Yorkers that the kind rose-giving clowns encountered seemed to feel the joy that characters were intended to bring. The clowns caught the attention of hundreds of civilians, and even filmed many people saying, “I love clowns.”

“Today we showed you that clowns are not creepy, that clowns are not scary, that we’re happy and full of love,” Flynn said at the end of the video. “And we want to spread it all over the city.”

After posting the video on YouTube, some of the viewers left comments that indicated that they would not be as happy to see these clowns as some of the people in the video were.

One user even went as far to say, “They look like henchmen for the Joker…I’d say shoot on sight.”

These NYC clowns may be trying to share some love, however there is a seemingly endless amount reports of creepy clowns that sound quite dangerous. For example, one creepy clown recently broke into a someone’s home that resulted in a house fire. Another report mentioned a clown dressed like the Joker being arrested with a backpack full of guns and drugs.

Why do you think the creepy clown trend has been so vastly popular?

[H/T YouTube: Mashable]