Two Clowns Chase 8-Year-Old Home After School

The creepy clown epidemic continues, and it is only getting worse.

While coming home from school, an 8-year-old boy was chased by two clowns on Wednesday afternoon in Galt, California.

According to the police, the incident happened around 1:15 p.m. near Lake Canyon Elementary School. While the fourth grader was not hurt, he was frightened.

“I think it’s rather scary, especially since I have a great-grandchild that goes over to Lake Canyon,” Joanne Thompson, a resident from the city of Galt said.

In light of the recent stories of clowns threatening on social media to hurt students, the Galt Joint-Union School District superintendent was compelled to adress the issue in a letter to parents. The school district stated that the Galt police and school resource officers will be patrolling all campuses as a precation.

The creepy clown that chased the 8-year-old boy has not yet been identified, but the police are following up on several different leads discovered on social media posts, according to KCRA.

This was the first reported clown related incident that has happened in Galt, but other students in the are have expressed their concern about the threat.

“I hope no one chases me down,” Liberty Ranch High School student named Jacob Mangahas stated.

“It really concerns me for the safety of the children,” Joanne Thompson also said. “I’m certainly glad the Galt police is taking it seriously, and the school district is warning parents to watch out for their children.”

The most recent clown related incidents reported from various cities across the country have included a family being chased into a school by a clown, a knife-wielding clown chasing two joggers in a park, and a 13-year-old trying to hire a clown to kill her teacher.

