Authorities Find Car Sought in Las Vegas Shooting

Las Vegas police claim to have found the car they were searching for as part of the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

The Associated Press reports on Thursday that a red Hyundai Tucson was found after police executed a search warrant at the home of domestic terrorist, Stephen Paddock.

Las Vegas Police Department Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters on Wednesday that police found 10 1-pound canisters and two 20-pound canisters of Tannerite in his car. Earlier in the week, police searched the Reno home and found guns and ammunition. Paddock lived in the home with his girlfriend, Marilou Danley, who has been cooperating with the police.

The New York Times reports that investigators are still trying to understand the motive behind the attack. In an interview with the publication, Sheriff Lombardo said he was “not at liberty to say” what information had been learned on behalf of the FBI and police department, but that they are “pretty confident we’ll get there.”

With the search conducted by authorities, Paddock’s computers and cellphones were sent to a laboratory in Quantico, Virginia for review.

On the evening of Oct. 1, the 64-year-old gunman opened fire on Route 91 Harvest festival concertgoers from his hotel suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. In addition to killing 58 people and injuring 500 more, Paddock took his own life during exchanged gunfire with authorities.