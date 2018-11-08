Thousand Oaks Bar Shooting Victims Reportedly Survived Route 91 Harvest Festival Las Vegas Attack

Some victims of the tragic Thousand Oaks bar shooting reportedly survived the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival attack in Las Vegas.

According to USA Today, friends of some of the victims of the California shooting told news outlets that they had also lived through the infamous incident in Nevada.

“A lot of people in the Route 91 situation go here,” 23-year-old Chandler Gunn stated. “There’s people that live a whole lifetime without seeing this, and then there’s people that have seen it twice.”

We are hearing that some of the people who were at #Borderline, were also at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, scene of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. #ThousandOaks #shooting — Marc Brown (@abc7marc) November 8, 2018

The Thousand Oaks shooting took place overnight at the Borderline Bar & Grill, a country-western themed bar in the area.

Two more residents — Chris Weber and 24-year-old Carl Edgar — also shared that they knew of people who frequented the bar that also had been present in Las Vegas when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest music festival crowd, killing 58 people and injuring 851 more before taking his own life.

Ventura County Sheriff Dean says 13 people are dead after a shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, including the suspected shooter and a sergeant who responded. pic.twitter.com/JV0YjRcQZZ — Stephanie K. Baer (@skbaer) November 8, 2018

The shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill resulted in the deaths of 13 people, including the gunman, who was later identified as 28-year-old United States Marine Corps veteran Ian David Long.

ABC7 reports that, in addition to the deceased, a total of 25 more were injured. Only two of those had to be transported to the hospital by ambulance, as the rest self-transported.

Sadly, a law enforcement officer was killed in the line of duty as he attempted to stop the shooting.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus was a near-30-year veteran of the police force and was just a year away from retiring when he was shot to death by Long.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus was killed trying to save people in the California bar mass shooting. He was set to retire next year after almost 30 years on the force. //t.co/u4XfLwzaBO pic.twitter.com/kDMYXSZFE9 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 8, 2018

At this time, police are thoroughly investigating the shooting, including Long’s motive for opening fire on a crowd of innocent bar patrons, but they have not yet been able to determine what his motive was.