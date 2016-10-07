Pokemon Go Players Have Now Found A Third Dead Body

Pokemon GO players are encountering plenty of unexpected things during their time with the game, including the discovery of a third dead body.

Three girls in San Diego were playing the game during a girls night out, hiking in Marian Bear Memorial Park when they happened upon the body (via ABC 10 News). Apryl Lopez, one of the girls who stumbled upon the body, described the experience.

“I froze, stopped in my tracks, looked my friend and my sister in the face and said, ‘I think I just found a dead body,’” Lopez said. “I looked down and I saw the legs, the bones of a dead body with no feet and no ankles and it looked like they had been chewed.”

The Police don’t believe the person was murdered. The think the person was homeless and passed away of natural causes.

This is the third body in the last few weeks to be discovered from playing Pokemon GO. The first took place in Wyoming, where a 19-year old girl spotted a body floating in the water while playing the game. The second took place in Nashua, New Hampshire, where a player discovered another body floating in the water at a local park. Those two deaths are still being investigated.

With Pokemon GO fever still at a high pitch, I doubt this will be the last discovery players make.