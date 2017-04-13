Pink Shares Breastfeeding Snap With Son Jameson

Pink welcomed son Jameson three months ago, and the singer is already exposing her little one to the wonders of nature.

The mom of two shared a breastfeeding snap of the pair hiking to Instagram Wednesday, using the moment to share her time with her son as well as do her part to normalize breastfeeding in the process.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hiking makes us thirsty!” the singer wrote, adding the hashtags #happybaby, #hotpocket, #normalizebreastfeedingyo, #arewethereyet.

Hiking makes us thirsty! #happybaby #hotpocket #normalizebreastfeedingyo #arewethereyet A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Apr 12, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

[H/TInstagram / @pink]

This story first appeared at Womanista.