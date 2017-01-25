Piers Morgan Slams Madonna And Ashley Judd For Statements At The Women’s March

During the Women’s March this past weekend, there were several high-profile female celebrities that took the podium to speak out against Donald Trump. Two of the most controversial statement came from pop icon Madonna and Divergent actress Ashley Judd.

One of the comments that sparked the most outrage came from Madonna. The “Vogue” singer said: “Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I’m outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot of blowing up the White House.”

“Let me get this absolutely straight: Madonna, a multi-millionaire pop star with the means to finance any of her many warped desires, has thought ‘an awful lot’ about bombing the home of the President of the United States?” Morgan wrote. “It’s a very serious criminal offence to make a bomb threat, let alone one to the life of the President. If you, or I, were to say that in a public forum, then we would be almost certainly arrested, charged, and jailed.”

Morgan continued by saying that Madonna completely discredited the historical Women’s March with her behavior.

“In one short, disgraceful sentence, Madonna wrecked the Women’s March because she lifted the lid on the more repellent side of feminism: the vile, crude, man-hating, violent, nasty side.”

Morgan then turned his criticism towards Ashley Judd.

“Actress Ashley Judd read out a young poet’s attack on Trump, branding him the Devil and Hitler, mocking his hair and complexion, and cracking a crude ‘wet dreams infused with your own dreams’ incest joke about him and his daughter Ivanka,” he said.

Morgan continued by saying: “Trump may deserve such ridicule for his inappropriate remarks about women. But where’s the feminism in mocking a hard-working, talented young mother-of-three in this way, just because her father became President?”

To conclude his statement, Piers Morgan blasted the entire Womens’ March.

“This was nasty women being nasty, whipped into a man-hating frenzy by some very nasty women on a stage,” he wrote. “Love was Trumped by hate and bomb threats. Ladies, I love you. But if you let the nasty women win, you lose.”

Check out Piers Morgan’s full statement about Ashley Judd and Madonna here.

What are your thoughts about Piers Morgan’s response to Madonna and Ashley Judd‘s statements at the women’s march?

