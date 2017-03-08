Pennsylvania Teacher Jailed For Having Sex With Her Special Needs Student

26-year-old Christine Towers, a teaching assistant at Conestoga High School in Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty this week to charges of institutional sexual assault and corruption of a minor for having a sexual relationship with one of her 16-year-old students, who also happens to be mentally disabled.

Reportedly, Towers, who was in charge of the school’s sports program, and the unidentified minor had sex at least 4 times over the course of a month, and a couple of those times were said to be unprotected.

Judge Patrick Carmody, who presided over the case, gave Towers a vicious verbal lashing, saying in court, “If you were a male and it was a 16-year-old female, people would be outraged and screaming for blood. You threw a lot away here and made a lot of wrong decisions that resulted in someone being traumatized.”

Former Conestoga High School teacher’s aide & coach sentenced to 11-23 months in jail for having sex with student she tutored. Story to come — Michaelle Bond (@MichaelleBond) March 6, 2017

Towers’ victim, said to have been “mostly confused” by the entire situation, claimed that he was alienated at school when people began to learn about his relationship with her. He said that he quit playing on the school basketball team because of constant bullying and being called “teacher’s pet.”

He also spoke in court, saying, “She made me think I was her everything and she would go crazy if I left her. I cooperated with detectives because I saw it as a way out.”

Towers was given a 23-month jail sentence and was made to register as a sex offender.

